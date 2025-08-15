Tenece Boss Appointed to Advisory Board for Enugu Tech Festival 

The Enugu State Government has announced the appointment of the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tenece Group, Kingsley Eze as Head of the Advisory Board of the Enugu Tech Festival (ETF) 2026.

In a statement, it said the appointment underscores the state’s commitment to leveraging world-class expertise to guide the festival’s mission of transforming Enugu into a leading hub for technology and innovation.

It was also averred that the appointment, which follows the inauguration of the Central Planning Committee for ETF 2026, recognizes Eze’s unparalleled influence and decades of leadership across a diverse range of industries, including Information Technology, Real Estate, Agribusiness, and Energy.

In his remarks, the Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Dr. Lawrence Ezeh said: “The Advisory Board will play a critical role in guiding the planning and execution of the festival, ensuring its alignment with the state’s innovation and economic development goals. Eze is widely celebrated for his impact far beyond the boardroom. Through the Genesys Tech Hub, he has become a passionate advocate for empowering the next generation, nurturing talent, and providing young minds with the tools and training to shape the future of technology in Africa.”

On his part, Eze expressed delight, stating that: “I am deeply honored to join the Advisory Board for the Enugu Tech Festival 2026. The festival is a powerful testament to the incredible potential of our youth and the bold vision of Governor Peter Mbah. Having witnessed the energy and innovation at the last ETF as a headline speaker, I am committed to leveraging my experience to ensure that the 2026 event not only builds on this success but also becomes a pivotal catalyst for the ‘Coal to Code’ narrative, positioning Enugu as a beacon of technological progress for all of Africa.”