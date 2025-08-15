Sokoto Launches Formal Sector Programme for Contributory Healthcare Scheme

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (SOCHEMA) has announced the launch of the formal sector programme for the Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare Scheme. This programme is designed to provide public servants and their families with access to quality healthcare services through a contributory health insurance model.

According to the Director-General of SOCHEMA, Mal Yusuf Abdulkarim, the agency is committed to providing easy access to healthcare services to all residents of Sokoto State, regardless of their economic or social status.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every individual in Sokoto State has access to quality healthcare services,” Abdulkarim said.

The formal sector programme is a key component of the Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare Scheme, which aims to provide healthcare coverage to all residents of the state.

Under this programme, public servants will contribute 4 percent of their basic salary towards the healthcare scheme, while the state government will contribute an additional amount to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Once enrolled, public servants and their families will have access to comprehensive healthcare coverage after a three-month waiting period. This waiting period allows for data capturing, uploading, and empanelment, ensuring a seamless transition into the programme.

In addition to the public servant and their spouse, up to four biological children can be covered under the scheme. Public servants also have the option to add additional family members to the programme, providing comprehensive coverage for their loved ones.

The state government has demonstrated its commitment to healthcare by allocating over N31 billion to the health sector in the 2024 annual budget. With the launch of the formal sector programme, SOCHEMA is poised to make quality healthcare more accessible to the people of Sokoto State.

As the formal sector programme rolls out, SOCHEMA is working closely with stakeholders, including the state government, healthcare providers, and public servants to ensure a smooth implementation process. With this programme, Sokoto State is taking a significant step towards achieving universal health coverage and improving the overall well-being of its residents.