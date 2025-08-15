Premier International School Relishes UK Football Tour

Students of Abuja-based Premier International School were visibly thrilled to be part of this year’s United Kingdom Football Tour, organised by Manchester-based Amazing Sports Tours in collaboration with Lagos-based Dynaspro Sports Promotion.

The seven-day tour offered the young athletes a unique opportunity to play friendly matches against Bolton FC and Bradford FC, and to visit iconic football landmarks, including Anfield Stadium—home of English Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

From eight-year-old Michael Ango to 12-year-old Sophia Adelodun, the experience was unforgettable.

Ango, the youngest participant, shared his excitement: “I’m so happy to be part of this tour. I got to play football against other kids like me. Even though we lost to Bradford, it was fun. Visiting Anfield was amazing—I saw the pitch, entered the dressing room, and sat where the players sit. I’ll never forget it, and I hope to go again.”

Adelodun, the only female member of the contingent, described the trip as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m really glad I joined the team. Playing alongside the boys against Bradford was exciting. Every moment of the trip was enjoyable, and I hope our school organizes more tours like this.”

Parents and guardians also praised the organizers for the smooth execution and care provided to the students.

Michael Ango Sr., father of the youngest participant, said: “The feedback from my son has been excellent. He was happy every day. They visited Anfield, Bolton, and even watched a Manchester City match. Everything—from hotel accommodations to facilities and care—was well managed. This was his first time away from home, and I’m very pleased with how he was looked after. I commend the coaches, organizers, and Premier International School.”

Miss Timilehin Adeyemo, who enrolled her sibling in the tour, said:

“My brother is passionate about football and basketball. He was so excited about the trip, and I could see his enthusiasm. I believe this experience will help grow his passion, improve his skills, and connect him with others who can support his development.”

Premier International School Director, Yusuf Garba, expressed satisfaction with the tour’s organization and its impact on the students.

“I’m very impressed with how well the camp was run—the logistics, the handling of the children, and the fun they had. This trip has shown us the importance of investing in sports. Kids here are engaged in serious technical and tactical training from a young age. We’ll take lessons from this and work on improving our facilities and sports programs.”

Garba added, “Our relationship with Dynaspro Sports Promotion is already strong, and I see it growing even further. My goal is to increase student participation in future tours. This is just the beginning.”