Plateau Assembly Rejects Proposed Relocation of ITF Headquarters from Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State House of Assembly, at a plenary session yesterday, opposed the proposed relocation of the headquarters of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) from Jos. 

Presided over by Speaker, Naanlong Daniel, the House, in a unanimous resolution, stated that relocating the ITF headquarters would severely impact the state’s economy and heritage.

The House resolution followed a matter of urgent public importance raised by Hon. Theodore Bala Maiyaki, representing Quaan-Pan South constituency.

 “I rise this morning under a matter of urgent public importance to draw the attention of this honourable House, the Plateau State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria to a matter that threatens the socio-economic stability, institutional heritage, and pride of our dear state, the proposed relocation of the headquarters of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) from Jos,” he said. 

Maiyaki said that the proposed move of the ITF headquarters away from Jos will not only strip Plateau State of a major federal presence but will also, undermine the state’s economic activities linked to the institution, lead to loss of jobs and opportunities for our citizens, erode the historical identity and pride associated with the ITF’s presence in Jos.

He added that the proposed move will disrupt ongoing training programmes and partnerships that have been nurtured in the state over decades.

 “I urge this honourable House to, pass a strong resolution appealing to the State Government to liaise urgently with the Federal Government to halt any move to relocate the ITF Headquarters,” he said. 

 The House, having adopted all prayers of the motions, also resolved that the speaker lead members to meet all relevant authorities, as proposed by a member, Hon. Daniel Listick.

