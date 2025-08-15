N-HYPPADEC: President Tinubu Drops Mrs Tomi Somefun, Re-appoints Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa

Laleye Dipo in Minna





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dropped Mrs. Tomi Somefun and reappointed Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa as the Managing Director of the N-Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission N-HYPPADEC.

Mrs. Tomi Somefun’s appointment early last month had generated uproar particularly from stakeholders in the catchment areas of the Commission.

The opposition to the appointment of Mrs, Somefun was based on what the critics described as her not being an indigene of any of the states which the commission is designed to serve contrary to the law establishing the organisation.

A statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday by Alhaji Nura Tanko Wakili, Head Press and Public Affairs of N-HYPPADEC, confirmed the reappointment of Alhaji Sadiq Yelwa.

The statement with the caption “SADIQ YELWA REAPPOINTED AS MD N-HYPPADEC” reads in part: “The management and staff of N- HYPPADEC, extend warmest congratulations to Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa fcna, FNIM, FniiS (Katukan Yauri) on his well-deserved reappointment as the Managing Director of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC).

“The reappointment is a testament to his faith in Almighty Allah, unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and outstanding contributions to the development of hydroelectric power-producing communities in Nigeria.

“His first tenure was marked by remarkable strides in infrastructural development, youth empowerment, and sustainable initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of many across the NHYPPADEC member states.

“We are confident that under your renewed leadership, N-HYPPADEC will achieve even greater milestones in line with its mandate”.

The statement expressed “profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his entire cabinet for recognizing Sadiq Yelwa’s exceptional capabilities and granting him renewed opportunity to serve.”

According to Wakili: “This decision reaffirms the President’s commitment to fostering progress and development in Nigeria’s critical sectors”.

The statement also expressed gratitude to all the governors in the N-HYPPADEC catchment states and stakeholders for supporting the appointment of Alhaji Yelwa.