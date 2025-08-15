Michael and Cecilia Ibru Varsity  Appoints Anthony Kila Pro-Chancellor

Funmi Ogundare

The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU) has named Prof. Anthony Kila as its new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the institution’s drive for academic excellence and leadership development.

The appointment, announced in a letter signed by the university’s Visitor, Dr. (Mrs.) Cecilia Ibru, and Registrar, Dr. T. Kolo, brings to the helm a renowned international jurist, political economist, Jean Monnet Professor, and respected public intellectual. With decades of experience spanning education, governance and international development, Prof. Kila will oversee the university’s strategic planning and policy direction.

In his acceptance note, Kila expressed gratitude to the governing council and pledged to work closely with the vice-chancellor, faculty and stakeholders to enhance MCIU’s standing as a hub for academic innovation.

“Education is the most enduring and sustainable investment for the future,” he said. “At MCIU, we have the honour and responsibility of shaping the next generation of leaders who will drive positive change not only in Nigeria but across the world.”

Kila, who also serves as Professor of Strategy and Development and Director of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), has been a consistent advocate for educational reform, capacity building, and the role of universities as engines of societal transformation.

Founded in 2015 by the Michael & Cecilia Foundation, MCIU has a history of distinguished leadership, including Professor Ayo Banjo, emeritus professor of English and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan; Chief Joop Berkhout, a leading figure in Nigerian publishing; and Prof. Peter Gbewa Hugbo, former President General of the Urhobo Progressive Union.

Stakeholders expect Kila’s appointment to inject fresh energy into the university’s research agenda, international partnerships, and community engagement programmes.

His official inauguration is scheduled for later this year at the institution’s Delta State campus.