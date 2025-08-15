Mbah Inaugurates 5 Ultramodern Transport Terminals, 100 Mass Transit CNG Buses

•Targets 20,000 jobs, set to introduce 2,000 city taxis

•Planet Project MD: this is unprecedented

•Governor hosts Idris, says oil subsidy removal freed up resources for infrastructure

In a major move revolutionising transportation in Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah, yesterday, inaugurated five ultramodern transport terminals in various parts of the state in line with his integrated blueprint for a modern and multimodal transport ecosystem.

Mbah also launched 100 out of the 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses acquired by the administration, the Enugu State Modern Transport System, as well as over 80 modern bus shelters constructed across the state.

The terminals the governor visited and personally commissioned were Holy Ghost Terminal 1 (Enugu Central Station 1), designated for interstate transport; Holy Ghost Terminal 2 (Enugu Central Station 2) for intercity transport; Nsukka Terminal (Nsukka Central Station); Abakpa Nike Terminal (Abakpa Central Station), and Gariki Terminal (Gariki Central Station).

They feature food courts, banking halls, motels, shops, CNG refilling stations, cinemas, and expansive spaces capable of taking 500 buses, while the Holy Ghost Terminals 1 and 2 are connected by a 400m-long sky bridge, said to be the longest in Nigeria. The buses feature free wifi and security equipment.

Mbah said the launch of the projects, which drew huge crowds and elicited palpable joy among the residents, was a key part of the administration’s integrated five-terminal Transport Infrastructure Project, Phase 1, in line with his vision to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Holy Ghost Terminal 2, the governor recalled that until the commencement of the project in late 2023, the Holy Ghost area was “practically a synonym for chaotic traffic and general disorderliness.”

He elaborated, “Aside from the fact it constituted a major municipal blight, we knew we could not attain our audacious economic goals if we lacked an efficient public transport system that offered both comfort and dignity.

“We knew that our goal to make Enugu the most livable city in Nigeria will be a futile bid, if we were unable to tackle problems such as persistent traffic gridlock.

“So, from the very first day of this administration, we made a promise: to build a world-class transport system that moves people, connects businesses and communities, and, crucially, that rightfully positions Enugu State as a model of modern governance, sustainable growth, and human dignity.

“Today’s commissioning of the newly completed world-class terminals and the CNG Bus Mass Transit Scheme is indeed, beyond a ribbon-cutting exercise. It ushers in a whole new experience; fundamentally connecting our vision to action, and our action to the daily lives of the over seven million residents of Enugu State.”

Mbah explained that alongside the CNG Rapid Bus Service (Mass Transit Scheme), the terminals were “central pillars of our transport agenda – a multimodal highway to the future – integrating road, rail, air, and waterways into one seamless, safe, and efficient ecosystem”.

He also described the terminals as catalysts for economic development and “engines of economic revival”.

The governor stated regarding the projects, “They represent our capacity to deliver projects that empower Ndi Enugu and set our state on a robust trajectory of growth.

“Already, this project is creating jobs, stimulating SMEs, and positioning Enugu to compete with Africa’s best. Through it, we’re creating over 20,000 jobs across BRT, 2,000 hybrid city taxis, airport operations, ride-hailing and support services.”

He said Enugu Transport Management system would eliminate corruption that had been the bane of government enterprises, to ensure sustainability, counting on an e-ticketing system that eliminates leakages, guarantees transparency, and ensures every payment is accounted for.

He stated, “Commuters simply need to purchase a ticket and top-up as they find suitable. Remarkably, a single valid ticket grants the holder access to other buses. Importantly, our comprehensive insurance coverage protects both the assets and the people who use them.”

Mbah thanked President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the state’s development.

He said, “Through words and deeds, the president has demonstrated a sincere love and support towards Enugu – and indeed the South East’s progress. An example is the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, which would clearly re-position Enugu as an aviation and economic hub.

‘So, we commend the president because no administration has given as much support to the sub-nationals as this President has done.”

In his goodwill message, Programme Director/CEO of the Presidential Initiative on CNG, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, who was represented by Engr. Tari Mayor-Bright, commended Mbah for the ultramodern terminals and massive deployment of CNG buses.

“This is not just infrastructure, but a bold step in setting up a modern transportation system geared towards a cleaner, safer and more affordable transport for the people of Enugu State,” Oluwagbemi stated.

Managing Director of Planet Project Construction Company, the contractors, Biodun Otunola, said building five terminals simultaneously was unprecedented.

Otunola “No administration has ever done this before since the history of Nigeria. We are in this industry and we have the records.”

He described the terminals as products of a good research and political will of the governor to get things done.

Present at the various locations included Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor; council chairman of Enugu North LGA, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh; Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Engr. Jude Asogwa; and Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu.

Others were Chairman, Ogige Market Traders Association, Hon. Onyema Idoko; President, Nsukka General Assembly, Clinton Ogbonna; Chairman, Enugu East LGA, Beloved Dan-Anike; Traditional Ruler of Nike, Igwe Julius Nnaji; Chairman, Enugu South LGA, Hon. Caleb Ani; and Chairman, Enugu South Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Mike Nna Ukwu.

They expressed the people’s joy over the projects and buses, describing them as economic catalysts.

It would be recalled that Mbah had in July launched Enugu Air, a state-owned airline, with fleet of three aircraft.

Governor hosts Idris, says Oil subsidy removal freed up resources for infrastructure

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah, has attributed the financing of numerous infrastructure projects embarked by the state government to the oil subsidy removal policy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He made this declaration at the Government House, Enugu, during a courtesy visit by a delegation of federal government led by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, as part of activities lined up for the 2-day Citizens’ Engagement Series in the South East geo-political zone.

“For us in Enugu, we are able to accomplish all we promised our people during the campaign, thanks to the bold decision taken by President Bola Tinubu, which has freed up resources needed to execute humongous capital projects,” Mbah said, while listing ongoing projects in the state, which include the construction of 7,000 classrooms, 3,300 hospital beds and 2,000-hectare of 260 farm estates across the 260 wards of the state.

Governor Mbah also pledged more support for the policies of the federal government, saying they are in the best interest of the people of the state.