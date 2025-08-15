Ibani Kingdom Remembers Cultural Matriarch, Rosetta Cookey-Gam

The Ibani Kingdom has marked the first anniversary of the passing of Amanimibo Rosetta Ilanye Ogboaya George Cookey-Gam (1940–2024), a revered matriarch, devout Anglican, and cultural custodian celebrated for her lifelong dedication to preserving the traditions of her people.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Pat Asabe Iyalla Dodd Peterside on behalf of the Amanimibo Rosetta Ilanye Ogboaya George Cookey-Gam Foundation for the Culture of Ibani Kingdom, the group pledged to continue advancing the causes she held dear.

Fondly remembered as “Mama Rosetta,” she championed the preservation of Ibani folk traditions through storytelling, folk songs, and the mentoring of younger generations.

Her commitment to safeguarding the Ibani language and heritage of the Opobo Kingdom earned her widespread respect across the community.

One of her greatest passions was the documentation and promotion of Ngunume songs, a project she pursued until her passing.

In fulfillment of her dream, the songs were later launched posthumously in her honour, described by the foundation as “a timeless gift to future generations and a testament to her enduring legacy.”

“As we mark her one-year remembrance, the Foundation renews its commitment to preserving our heritage, nurturing talent, and upholding the values of dignity, unity, and cultural pride,” the statement read.

Friends, well-wishers, and members of the larger Ibani community have been invited to join in prayer, reflection, and thanksgiving for her life and legacy.