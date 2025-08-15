  • Friday, 15th August, 2025

Ibani Kingdom Remembers Cultural Matriarch, Rosetta Cookey-Gam

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

The Ibani Kingdom has marked the first anniversary of the passing of Amanimibo Rosetta Ilanye Ogboaya George Cookey-Gam (1940–2024), a revered matriarch, devout Anglican, and cultural custodian celebrated for her lifelong dedication to preserving the traditions of her people.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Pat Asabe Iyalla Dodd Peterside on behalf of the Amanimibo Rosetta Ilanye Ogboaya George Cookey-Gam Foundation for the Culture of Ibani Kingdom, the group pledged to continue advancing the causes she held dear.

Fondly remembered as “Mama Rosetta,” she championed the preservation of Ibani folk traditions through storytelling, folk songs, and the mentoring of younger generations. 

Her commitment to safeguarding the Ibani language and heritage of the Opobo Kingdom earned her widespread respect across the community.

One of her greatest passions was the documentation and promotion of Ngunume songs, a project she pursued until her passing. 

In fulfillment of her dream, the songs were later launched posthumously in her honour, described by the foundation as “a timeless gift to future generations and a testament to her enduring legacy.”

“As we mark her one-year remembrance, the Foundation renews its commitment to preserving our heritage, nurturing talent, and upholding the values of dignity, unity, and cultural pride,” the statement read.

Friends, well-wishers, and members of the larger Ibani community have been invited to join in prayer, reflection, and thanksgiving for her life and legacy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.