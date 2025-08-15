FG, De-Sadel to Construct 4,000km High Speed Rail Across Six States

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government and De-Sadel Consortium, haveannounced the planned construction of a high-speed rail project spanning 4,000 kilometres across six states.

The first phase of the project, the parties said, is expected to take 36 months to complete, a development they stressed aims to revolutionise Nigeria’s transportation system and boost economic growth.

The President/Chief Executive Officer, De-Sadel Consortium, Mr. Samuel Uko, speaking shortly after the event in Abuja, stated that the rail line will connect major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

According to him, the project will be implemented in phases, with the first phase covering 1,600 kilometres and taking 36 months to complete.

He said: “The consortium has submitted proof of funds for the project, which will be reviewed and validated by the government. The high-speed rail bullet train project that we started 10 years ago, it is this administration that has given us almost 90 per cent of approvals.

“Today, with our partners, China’s Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings, I have just presented the official proof of funds for the project. The fund is coming from the Asian Development Investment Bank.”

The project, he said, is expected to generate employment opportunities for Nigerian youths and will enhance commercial activities, increase business transactions, and stimulate economic growth.

“The high-speed rail will provide a safe, secure, and affordable transportation system, reducing logistics costs and improving trans-African connectivity. The Federal Government has approved the outline business case, and the next step is to submit the full business case to the Federal Executive Council,” Uko said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who spoke on behalf of Nigeria, said: “This is a country that is business friendly especially under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“Though we need to a reasonable extent foreign investments, such partnerships would have to be reliable and credible and beneficial to the all partners.”