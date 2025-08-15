‘Ekiti Theatre Festival ‘ll Foster Economic Growth’

Gbenga Sodeinde

in Ado Ekiti

The Director of the maiden Ekiti International Theatre Festival and former Ekiti State Commissioner Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, has said the event, which would be held at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre in Ado-Ekiti, will attract tourists, artists, and stakeholders, which will further foster economic growth and cultural exchange in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Bakare said Ekiti State would host the maiden edition of the festival through a private-public partnership between the Duke of Shomolu Foundation and the Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

According to him, the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, which is a prominent Lagos-based organisation, will bring its renowned International Theatre Festival to the state, scheduled for August 20 to 25 and feature competitive performances by all the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State.

The director said the LGAs would showcase their theatrical talents with the top four earning prizes and awards, adding that the competition is part of a broader initiative by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation to identify and nurture young talents for future opportunities in the creative arts industry.

Speaking further, Bakare stated that the 2025 International Theatre Festival would feature three commanding performances to celebrate Nigeria’s historical figures such as Ladi Kwali, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and Chief Moshood Abiola.

The director stressed that the festival is also poised to drive economic growth and promote the cultural heritage of Ekiti State, leveraging the soft power of the arts to build its reputation as a hub for creativity and talent.

He added that all security measures have been put in place to ensure maximum security for tourists, adding that the festival would further put the state on the map of cultural heritage.

According to him, “The festival will begin on August 20 and end on 25, 2025. On 20, artists, tourists, and stakeholders will arrive in Ekiti State. All the activities will hold inside this hall at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre here at this arts theater. Except on August 24 when all of us will be going to Ikogosi. All activities on that day are devoted to the Ikoogosi Resort.

“The content of the festival is designed in a way that Ekiti State is mapped into the traditional 16 local government areas. Each of the 16 local government areas will bring a theatrical performance. So the 16 local government areas are competing and we will choose the best four for prizes and awards.

“Bringing this festival to Ekiti State is part of our efforts to mainstream creative arts into the economy of Ekiti State. We are hosting this festival because art is soft power in international and national diplomacy. I can proudly state that Ekiti State today enjoys a good image nationally and internationally.

“In public relations, in image making and building, the creative arts is very powerful, it’s an image maker and through this festival, we are also contributing to the making of the global image of our dear state.”