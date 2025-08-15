EFCC Arraigns 23 Alleged Internet Fraudsters Arrested at Obasanjo’s Facility

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), will today (Friday), arraign 23 alleged internet fraudsters before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The 23 defendants are among 93 persons the commission arrested at a hotel within the precincts of former President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a sting operation recently.

The commission disclosed that upon profiling, almost all the suspects arrested were indicted for alleged offences bordering on impersonation, identity and internet fraud.

“The arraignment of the suspects, scheduled in batches, is coming on the heels of their arrest at a pool party where they were celebrating their exploits.”

The party was initially planned to hold in two locations but was shifted to the hotel in OOPL ostensibly to escape possible arrest by operatives of the EFCC,” a statement from the anti-graft agency said.

Adding that the planners got wind of the commission’s intelligence and scampered to the OOPL, “expecting a sort of covering from arrest.”

Meanwhile, the commission clarified that the former president’s facility was not a target of its operations.

The statement issued by EFCC’s spokesperson, Mr. Dele Oyewale, while emphasised that the suspects were the target and have confessed their involvement in internet crimes.

He disclosed that arraignment of the remaining suspects is expected to follow shortly.