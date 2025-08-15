  • Friday, 15th August, 2025

Bitget Brings Tokenised Stocks, RWAs to Nigerian Traders

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Kayode Tokede  

Bitget said it is expanding market access for Nigerian investors by introducing tokenized stocks on its Onchain platform through an integration with xStocks. 

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, said the move is to enable Nigerian crypto users to gain exposure to leading MNCs via a blockchain-native interface, bypassing traditional channels.

Bitget has also joined the Global Markets Alliance by Ondo Finance, a coalition of industry leaders working to standardize and promote interoperability for tokenized securities, driving the adoption of tokenized RWAs such as stocks, ETFs, and more.

The  CEO of Bitget, Gracy Chen in a statement said, “This is matter for Nigerian investors because of it’s global access, local advantage of Investing with NGN using crypto-native methods with no forex hassles or brokerage mandates, 24/7 market availability, trade anytime, no more waiting for international market hours and lower entry barrier – Fractional access to top-tier equities with reduced transaction costs and full transparency onchain. 

“Tokenization is the next frontier in finance allowing everyday investors in Nigeria to access Wall Street with ease.

“Our xStocks and Ondo integration marks a leap forward in giving Nigerians diversified, borderless asset exposure. These offerings align with Nigeria’s evolving crypto regulation framework from the SEC’s updated digital asset rules to increased clarity in transaction oversight ensuring Bitget’s commitment to compliance while delivering innovation,” sheadded.

