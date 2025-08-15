Army Confirms Explosion at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode, Insists No Lives  Lost

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday confirmed a minor explosion and subsequent fire outbreak that occurred at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode.

Confirming the incident in a statement last night, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, stated that a localised explosion occurred in the early hours of 14 August 2025 within one of the storage buildings of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron, leading to a limited fire outbreak.

She stated that swift intervention by troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment, in collaboration with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, ensured that the fire was quickly contained.

According to her, “No lives were lost, and no injuries were sustained. The structural damage was confined to the affected building and some stored materials. A detailed assessment is currently underway to determine the extent of material loss.

“We urge residents of Ilese and adjoining communities to remain calm and go about their normal activities.”

“The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has commenced a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and to prevent a recurrence.”

Colonel Anele further stressed that the Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all its personnel, as well as members of neighbouring communities.