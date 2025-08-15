AI on the Runway

The era of AI is upon us. On Saturday, August 9, 2025, Meta, in partnership with Nigerian designer Ifeanyi Nwune’s I.N. Official, unveiled Transcendence — the first-ever AI-powered fashion collection — at Africa Fashion Week London. The Fall/Winter 2025 collection was designed using Meta AI creative tools like Search and Imagine feature at every stage of the creative process, from fabric selection to visual storytelling, blending African heritage with modern technology to bring an innovative vision of fashion to life.

Guests at the runway show experienced striking pieces inspired by prompt responses generated through Meta AI. Nwune, through the use of the prompts on Meta AI, was able to add a level of difference to his creative process, adapting design sketches that were then turned into physical designs.

Notable fashion influencers Kwadwo Adutwum, Way Of Yaw, Oluwaseyi Classic and Demi Colleen, alongside media personalities, and industry stakeholders, were spotted in the audience as they witnessed how Meta AI’s creative tools can empower African designers to innovate on a global stage.

For Meta, the Transcendence collection celebrated African creativity and highlighted its commitment to giving creators accessible tools to dream bigger, design faster, and bring visionary ideas to life.