Zinox Chairman Donates Tech Experience Centre to Federal University

The Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUB) received a significant boost in its quest to produce globallycompetitive graduates, following the donation of a multimillion-naira Tech Experience Centre by theLeo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF).

The facilitywas commissioned on behalf of the founder of LSEF, Leo Stan Ekeh, by the President of the NigeriaComputer Society (NCS), Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu.

The centre is equipped with the latest Zinox computers, powered by the iPower renewable energysuite, which features high-performance solar panels and certified lithium batteries. It is alsoconnected to a 24-hour, non-disruptive satellite internet service powered by Starlink, a service thatthe LSEF has committed to funding for the next five years.

Ekeh dedicated the Tech Experience Centre to the use of students andknowledge workers at FUB, with the aim of equipping them with the digital skills and resourcesrequired to compete with their peers globally and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economicdevelopment.

The centre is one of several cutting-edge technology hubs donated by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundationto tertiary institutions across Nigeria. It supports the Federal Government’s vision to upgrade the nation’s higher institutions to world-class standards.

Speaking on behalf of the university, its Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar, expressed deep appreciation to Ekeh and the LSEF for the generous donation. “This Tech Experience Centre will make a remarkable difference in the academic and researchoutput of our students and staff. We are grateful for Mr. Ekeh’s vision, generosity, and long-standingcontributions to this institution and to digital education in Nigeria. This facility is more than abuilding with computers; it is an investment in the future of our graduates and the growth of ournation,” Umar said.