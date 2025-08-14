STEM Africa Fest Empowers 3,000 Children with STEAM Skills

STEM Africa Fest, Africa’s largest STEAM-focused event for children, has further reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young Africans through hands-on education in in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) and future-ready skills at its recently concluded 2025 edition.

Held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, the festival welcomed over 3,000 attendees, highlighting its pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and importance of STEAM education in shaping Africa’s future.

Speaking on the impact of the event, Co-founder of STEM Africa Fest and co-organiser, Mrs. Jadesola Adedeji, highlighted the festival’s mission to equip children with practical skills and inspire a passion for innovation. She remarked: ‘’Each year, STEM Africa Fest reminds us of what is possible when children are given the space to explore, question, and build. This isn’t just about STEM — it’s about unlocking potential and preparing a generation of young Africans to lead boldly in a tech-driven world. We are proud to create an experience that is both joyful and deeply transformative.”

Also commenting on the success of this year’s festival in Lagos, co-founder of 9ijakids and co-organiser of the event, Titi Adewusi, added: ‘’STEM Africa Fest is more than a one-day event — it’s a gateway to preparing Africa’s next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and critical thinkers. The skills gap is a shared challenge — and we believe partnerships such as STEM Africa Fest are the way forward to address it.’’