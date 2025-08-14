  • Thursday, 14th August, 2025

Six Killed as Vigilance Group, Suspected Kidnappers Clash in Kwara

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

. Only one person killed, says police commissioner

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Six persons, including the father of the suspected kidnapper, have been reportedly killed in Share, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened at the Share cattle market last Tuesday, and the ugly development,, however turned into a pandemonium.

It was gathered that the vigilance group deployed in the market had arrested a suspected kidnapper,, whom they tied andtookn to the police station.

A source told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the information of the arrest of the suspected kidnapper got to his father, who allegedly mobilised other members to the market to free his son from the vigilance group.

Upon getting to the market, the old man was said to have attacked one vigilance group member who responded swiftly, resultingino the father’s death.

Following this develo-pment, the whole market was plunged into pandemonium, with both sides taking to a free-for-all with guns sporadically fired unhindered, and in the end, no fewer than five corpses were counted.

Apart from this, the vigilante man who was first attacked was said to have rushed into the nearby hospital, where he is said to be recuperating.

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident yesterday in a telephone chat with journalists.

Ojo, however, said that only one old man died in an attempt to free his son.

He said that: “A young man was kidnapped and his father came to rescue him, but was shot by the vigilante. It was during the confusion that ensued that the kidnappers to escape.”

The commissioner, however, added that the story of a Fulani thief was false, saying: “That is not true, the true story is what I have given to you.”

