Scramble for Top Prizes Begins at 6th Efunkoya Table Tennis 

Following two days of intensive coaching clinics, young table tennis players from 12 states and 28 clubs across Nigeria will begin competition today, Thursday, August 14, at the 6th Efunkoya U-15 Table Tennis Tournament.

The event will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Top coaches and former stars have guided the participants through the fundamentals of the sport, preparing them with essential skills and exercises ahead of the tournament.

Hundreds of players under the age of 15 years are expected to compete in the three-day, five-event tournament. Winners will be rewarded with prizes and educational scholarships in recognition of their performance.

Tournament referee, John Peters, emphasised the organisers’ commitment to strict age verification, ensuring that only eligible players participate.

“What makes this year’s tournament unique is our resolve to allow only genuine U-15 players to compete,” Peters said. “The screening process will be thorough. Additionally, only players currently enrolled in school will be eligible, as the tournament aims to discover and nurture talented, educated children.”

Peters also urged coaches to respect the rules and avoid encouraging age falsification, which he warned could hinder the long-term development of young athletes.

“We appeal to coaches not to mislead these children about their age. A girl who should be competing with her age group might be pressured to reduce her age to qualify for a lower category. This practice has negatively impacted some athletes who should have progressed to senior levels but remain stuck in junior categories,” he explained.

He referenced the legacy of the late Adegboyega Efunkoya, who strongly opposed age falsification.

“Many of our top players started early and competed for long periods because they were honest about their age. Age falsification is counterproductive and can damage an athlete’s career. We are committed to upholding this principle throughout the tournament.”

Over the next three days, athletes will compete in singles (boys and girls), doubles (boys and girls), and mixed doubles events.

Winners will be crowned on Saturday, August 16, with exciting prizes and scholarships awarded to outstanding performers.