PDP Gives Wike, Ortom, Others Condition Or Face Music, Demands Unalloyed Loyalty

•Denies talking to Jonathan, Obi

•Says Dan Orbih’s tenure as South-south zonal chair over, insists Ogidi is caretaker c’ttee head

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, reiterated its position on anti-party activities by some members, including the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike and former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, demanding a one hundred per cent loyalty from members or face disciplinary action.

The party also denied that it was wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Recently, several members of the party, including members of the leadership, had claimed that the party was wooing either Jonathan or Obi to fly its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Former national secretary of the party, Prof Jerry Gana; the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Ibrahim Abdullahi; and the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido were in the forefront of those agitating for either Obi or Jonathan as the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2027.

Addressing the media yesterday day, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the party was not aware.

“But I tell you this, today, this party has many very qualified, exceedingly qualified, performing governors that can set up the place to become president of this country.

“So the question you’re asking me, is Jonathan contesting? Ask him. I don’t speak for President Jonathan. You go ask him. You have access to him. I know. So, ask him.

“It’s not for me to speculate. That’s your imagination. Are we talking to Obi? I don’t know why you’re asking that question. Ask Obi, who is talking to him?’’ Ologunagba said.

Speaking on indiscipline and anti-party activities, Ologunagba said, ‘’We demand absolute loyalty from members of the party and nothing more.”

When asked if absolute loyalty excluded members of PDP working for another political party, he answered, wondering if it was possible to get absolute 100% from him?

‘’Loyalty is a personal thing and when you’re in a party like this, we have said we demand it. If at any point we find out that you don’t give it, the constitution will kick in. I addressed that earlier.

‘’We demand 100% loyalty for our members. We have issued that statement. That statement is working. That’s our position today,” he stated.