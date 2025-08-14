  • Thursday, 14th August, 2025

PDP Gives Wike, Ortom, Others Condition Or Face Music, Demands Unalloyed Loyalty

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

•Denies talking to Jonathan, Obi

•Says Dan Orbih’s tenure as South-south zonal chair over, insists Ogidi is caretaker c’ttee head

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, reiterated its position on anti-party activities by some members, including the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike and former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, demanding a one hundred per cent loyalty from members or face disciplinary action.

The party also denied that it was wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Recently, several members of the party, including members of the leadership, had claimed that the party was wooing either Jonathan or Obi to fly its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Former national secretary of the party, Prof Jerry Gana;  the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Ibrahim Abdullahi; and the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido were in the forefront of those agitating for either Obi or Jonathan as the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2027.

Addressing the media yesterday day, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the party was not aware.

“But I tell you this, today, this party has many very qualified, exceedingly qualified, performing governors that can set up the place to become president of this country.

“So the question you’re asking me, is Jonathan contesting? Ask him. I don’t speak for President Jonathan. You go ask him. You have access to him. I know. So, ask him.

“It’s not for me to speculate. That’s your imagination. Are we talking to Obi? I don’t know why you’re asking that question. Ask Obi, who is talking to him?’’ Ologunagba said.

Speaking on indiscipline and anti-party activities, Ologunagba said, ‘’We demand absolute loyalty from members of the party and nothing more.”

When asked if absolute loyalty excluded members of PDP working for another political party, he answered, wondering if it was possible to get absolute 100% from him?

‘’Loyalty is a personal thing and when you’re in a party like this, we have said we demand it. If at any point we find out that you don’t give it, the constitution will kick in. I addressed that earlier.

‘’We demand 100% loyalty for our members. We have issued that statement. That statement is working. That’s our position today,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.