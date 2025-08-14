NPFL Youth League: Akwa Utd Lead in Umuahia, Katsina Utd in Kano

Heartland are turning to be the draw specialists at the Umuahia Centre on a day Kano Pillars won their first game in three matches.

But it is Akwa United that may have confirmed their place in the final playoff following two wins from two games in the Group B1 of the Umuahia Centre where eight clubs were split into two groups of B1 and B2.

Chinwendu Bright scored on the 9th minute in what was to be the only goal of the encounter. At six points and with one game left, Akwa United requires just a draw against Heartland to secure the ticket. Heartland played out a 0-0 draw against Abia Warriors and have two points from two games. Abia Warriors and Bayelsa United are tied at the bottom of the log with just a point each.

In Kano, the junior Masu Gida registered their first win in a 2-1 defeat of Niger Tornadoes to give a reprieve to Coach Mohammed Nasir, who still insists that the team can claim a place in the finals.

Katsina United moved to the top after beating fellow contenders, El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1 in the late morning fixture. Nasarawa United also won 1-0 against their North Central neighbours, Plateau United.