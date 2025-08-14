Nigeria Partner Israel to Boost MSME Opportunities Across Sectors

Arthur Eriye

The federal government of Nigeria is strengthening its ties with Israel in a bid to open fresh opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across multiple sectors.

The bilateral agreement was reached in Abuja recently during a meeting between Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and her Israeli counterpart. Both nations pledged stronger collaboration in trade, agriculture, health, education, technology, and entertainment, with a joint commission to be established as a formal channel for sustained cooperation.

Israel, whose current trade volume with Nigeria stands at $250 million, expressed readiness to expand economic engagement, offering Nigerian entrepreneurs access to new markets, investment opportunities, and capacity-building programmes. The deal also includes intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism measures to strengthen security for businesses.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the partnership supports the country’s broader goal of using global alliances to drive innovation and inclusive growth, particularly for SMEs in high-growth industries. With the joint commission set to begin work soon, the two nations aim to unlock value chains that will benefit small and medium scale businesses, from agritech startups to producers in the creative sector.