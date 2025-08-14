NCF Condemns Video Showing Hippopotamus Killing in Edo State

•Says only about 100 hippopotamuses remain in Nigeria

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has condemned a video showing the unlawful killing of a hippopotamus in Etsako Central LGA, Edo State by a local vigilante.

According to the foundation, the river hippopotamus involved is a species currently classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

In a press statement released yesterday, NCF unequivocally condemned the act in the strongest terms.

For the organisation, the hippopotamus’ death did not happen in a vacuum, noting it is the consequence of habitat destruction and climate-driven environmental changes.

According to the statement, “While populations of this species endure in pockets across Nigeria, recent estimates indicate that only about 100 individuals remain nationwide, underscoring the critical importance of their protection.

“Additionally, Nigeria historically hosted a subspecies of the pygmy hippopotamus, Choeropsis liberiensis heslopi, which once inhabited the Niger Delta region. Unfortunately, this subspecies is now considered locally extinct.

“The killing of a hippo especially one from such a diminishing population is not only a violation of national wildlife protection laws, but a blow to our nation’s natural heritage. But even when the killing is borne out of fear or economic desperation, it remains illegal and immoral.”

However, commenting, the Director General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, said the event highlighted the need for law enforcement agents to stand firm against wildlife crime.

He explained that Hippos play vital roles in our ecosystems, from maintaining wetland health to supporting biodiversity.

According to him, “The hippo’s death did not happen in a vacuum. It is the consequence of habitat destruction and climate-driven environmental changes.

The collapse of freshwater habitats, coupled with flooding and shrinking grazing areas, strains the fragile balance between humans and wildlife, often ending in loss of life—both human and animal.”

“We call upon all citizens, traditional authorities, and law enforcement agents to stand firm against wildlife crime. Let us collectively uphold the principles of coexistence, compassion, and conservation for the enduring benefit of Nigeria’s wildlife and future generations.”