Legarly.com Launches to Simplify Legal Practice Management

Legarly.com, a Lagos-based startup, has entered Africa’s legal tech space by officially launching the Legarly.com platform with a mission to transform how legal professionals across Africa manage their practice, bringing automation, structure, and simplicity to the heart of legal service delivery.

Designed specifically for lawyers, law firms, and in-house counsel, Legarly is an all-in-one cloud-based platform that streamlines core legal processes, from matter management and client onboarding to invoicing, document sharing, and automated reminders.

Speaking about the initiative, Co-founder and CEO of Legarly, Akintunde Dare, said: “We built Legarly to solve real problems that legal practitioners face every day. From disorganized files and missed deadlines to inefficient client tracking, the legal profession has long needed a solution that truly fits its workflow. Legarly is our answer: simple, powerful, and tailored to the African legal market.”

Key Features of Legarly Include:Matter Management – Easily track case progress, deadlines, and client communication in one place.Client Intake Forms – Create seamless onboarding experiences using customizable digital forms.Document Vault – Secure storage and retrieval of client files and legal templates.

