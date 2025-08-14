Group Accuses Edo University Management of Nepotism in Appointment of VC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





A socio-cultural group in Edo State, Etsako Consciousness (EC), has faulted the appointment of Prof. Victor Adetimirin Olawale as Vice Chancellor of Edo State University, Iyamho, alleging injustice against Prof. Ganiyu Oboh, who reportedly topped the screening exercise.

Professor Ganiyu Oboh is said to be a native of South Ibie in Etsako West LGA.

The group in a statement signed by the chairman, Mr. Imonikhe Paul, accuse the institution Governing Council, chaired by Professor Olusegun O. Akinyinka, from the South West supported by a council dominated by members from the same ethnic group of nepotism, in appointing Prof. Olawale over Prof. Oboh.

They appealed to Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo to investigate the process that led to the recommendation of Prof. Olawale as Vice Chancellor of Edo State University, Iyamho, arguing the process disregards merit and undermines the integrity of the institution.

Highlighting the credentials of Prof. Ganiyu Oboh, the group noted that he is a Professor of Applied Biochemistry at FUTA; Head of Functional Food and Nutraceutical Laboratory Unit, Award winner as Best Researcher in Nigeria and Africa’s best biochemist, whose research breakthroughs and capacity-building efforts have benefited Edo State University, Ambrose Alli University and Auchi Polytechnic.

The group further contended that given the achievements of Obuh, he was unfairly overlooked for the Vice Chancellor position in favour of Prof. Olawale.

The Etsako Consciousness Group, said it believe the vice chancellorship position of a state-owned institution should prioritize indigenous people of Edo State, particularly those from the university’s location and environs, arguing that overlooking qualified locals would demoralize them and undermine their sense of belonging.

“The governor’s authority to choose among shortlisted candidates should not compromised merit. We see this appointment as an insult to the Etsako and Edo people, both within and outside the country.

“The act and practice of neither recognising the indigenes in a contest nor appreciating them, would dampen their moral”, the Etsako group further contended.