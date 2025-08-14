  • Wednesday, 13th August, 2025

Firm, Partners AXA Mansard Health on Accessible Health Insurance

PalmPayhas partnered Health Insurance Company, AXA Mansard Health, a member of the globally trusted AXA Group, to provide millions of Nigerians with affordable, accessible digital health insurance.

The strategic partnership enables PalmPay users to seamlessly access a range of health insurance packages from AXA Mansard directly within the PalmPay app.

Speaking about the partnership, Head of Wealth Product at PalmPay, Habib Kowontan, said: “Insurance is a key pillar of financial security, yet millions of Nigerians remain underserved.Our partnership with AXA Mansard Health breaks down long-standing barriers by placing reliable and affordable insurance solutions right at our users’ fingertips.”

In her remarks, Chief Distribution Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance,Jumoke Odunlami, said the partnership with Palmpaywould present the AXA with another opportunity to improve health and productivity of Nigerians.

“Through partnerships like this, we are covering over 1.8 million Nigerians and ensuring that healthcare is accessible, available and affordable.So we are excited about joining forces with a brand like Palmpay to compliment the range of financial possibilities they offer their customers with health plans,” she explained.

