FG Aims to Unlock $150 Billion Dormant Land Capital, Boost Economy

The federal government yesterday said it is set to unlock over $150 billion in dormant land capital to boost economic growth across the country through the National Land Registration, Documentation and Titling Programme (NLRDTP).

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa announced the rollout at a Stakeholders’ Workshop on: “The Nigeria Land Registration, Documentation and Titling Programme” (NLRDTP) in Lagos, themed “Moving from Inception to Implementation”.

The NLRDTP workshop organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Lagos state government took place at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said.

The minister stressed that Nigeria’s current land administration system leaves less than 5 per cent of land formally titled, leaving individuals to live on lands without secure proof of ownership.

Besides, he said this leaves billions of naira in potential Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) untapped for the state governments, and an estimated $300 billion in ‘dead capital’ for the federal government.

He stated that the “Land4Growth” Programme is not just an administrative reform but a deliberate economic strategy under President Bola Tinubu, which seeks to turn land from a dormant asset into a productive engine for prosperity, for individuals, states, and the country as a whole.

“It is designed to replace our fragmented, opaque, and paper-based system with a digitised, transparent, and efficient national framework”, he explained.

Dangiwa informed that the programme aims to increase formal registration of land titles by at least 50 per cent within 10 years, deploy standardised, interoperable Land Information Systems (LIS) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), strengthen state land agencies and registries and unlock over $150 billion in dead capital.

Some of the objectives of the “Land4Growth” programme, according to the minister include: Securing land rights for individuals, communities, and businesses, unlocking land’s economic potential as a driver of credit, investment, and housing delivery, increasing States’ IGR through vibrant, formal land markets and efficient property taxation, and more.

He emphasised that the initiative will be led by the states, supported federally and coordinated nationally, respecting the constitutional authority of state governments over land as enshrined in the Land Use Act.

Speaking on the concerns of states, the minister said that states would maintain full decision-making power on land matters, with support from partners like the World Bank to ease financial pressure through funding, training and technical assistance.

He also noted that the model is flexible and can adapt to the laws of the states while benefiting from national standards and interoperability; as well public enlightenment campaigns to improve the collection of approved Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os).

Dangiwa stressed that the initial phase of the programme would focus on 18 to 20 reform-ready states, targeting the issuance of over 1 million digital titles and the training of more than 2,000 professionals.

“This will be supported by LIS and GIS deployment, a National Land Information Repository, and a Harmonised Land Governance Structure to simplify processes, cut transaction times, and boost transparency”, he added.

On the benefits for citizens and states, the minister noted that individuals would secure land titles that will improve access to credit, reduce disputes, and enhance property values, while for states, modernised records will boost IGR, attract investment, and enable better urban planning.

Accordingly, he said the programme would be a foundation for sustainable housing, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic growth, on the National level.

Dangiwa further pointed out that the workshop was a working session to align strategies, learn from successful models like Lagos’ e-GIS reforms, draw from international best practice, and agree on concrete steps for nationwide

Meanwhile, Dangiwa has announced plans to inaugurate the National Building Code Advisory Committee following the recent launch of a Ministerial Task Team to probe causes of building failures in Nigeria.

Dangiwa spoke in a keynote address delivered at a Workshop on National Building Safety and Structural Integrity Initiative (NBSSII) in Lagos yesterday. Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore represented the Minister at the event.

The workshop organised by Lagos State, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, is a national campaign aimed at halting the growing wave of building collapses across Nigeria.

The event, hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Tafawa Balewa Square, brought together government officials, industry experts, and professional bodies.

In his address, the Minister said: “Every building collapse is not just about the lives lost but also about the broken trust between government, professionals, and citizens,”

Dangiwa decried poor design, substandard materials, and weak enforcement of building codes as root causes of building collapse in the country.

The minister outlined the National Building Safety and Structural Integrity Initiative (NBSSII), which includes a nationwide audit of structures, a uniform inspection and certification system, strict code enforcement, and the use of e-GIS mapping with real-time inspection reporting.

He also announced plans to inaugurate the National Building Code Advisory Committee following the recent launch of a Ministerial Task Team to probe causes of building failures.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu hailed the collaboration as a step towards safer cities and highlighted Lagos’ Certified Structural Integrity Programme (CSIP) as a model for other states. “We must build for life, not for collapse,” he said.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu stressed the significance of the joint responsibility among professionals, regulators, and the public to ensure the country’s built industry is safe, resilient, and sustainable.