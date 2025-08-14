Dun & Bradstreet Secures 29 G2 Awards for Innovation

Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, has secured 29 awards in G2’s Summer 2025 rankings, underscoring the company’s strong market presence and commitment to innovation across its core platforms, which are D&B Hoovers™, D&B Connect™, and D&B Risk Analytics.

According to a statement by the company, the recognition spans prestigious categories such as Grid Leader, Best Estimated ROI, and Easiest Setup, highlighting the company’s role in driving enterprise growth, operational efficiency, and data-driven risk management.

D&B Hoovers™, which earned 15 awards, including Summer 2025 Grid Leader and Grid Leader Enterprise, provides sales and business development teams with precise prospecting tools and reliable company intelligence.

D&B Connect™ collected 11 awards, including Summer 2025 Grid Leader and Best Estimated ROI (Mid-Market), for its ability to help organizations clean, unify, and enrich B2B data to improve marketing and operational performance.

D&B Risk Analytics secured three awards, among them Grid Leader (Mid-Market) and Easiest Setup (Enterprise), reflecting its effectiveness in helping companies assess supplier risk, meet compliance requirements, and monitor ESG performance.

Over 90% of the Fortune 600+, along with businesses of all sizes worldwide, rely on Dun & Bradstreet’s data and insights to accelerate revenue, manage risk, cut costs, and enable transformation.

Dun and Bradstreet delivers a broad suite of information solutions from offices in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

In Nigeria, the company’s portfolio includes VendR, Finance Analytics, Duns Registered Seal, Business Credit Reports, Risk Analytics, and ESG Registered — tools designed to build credibility, manage risk, and unlock growth opportunities for local businesses in an increasingly competitive global economy.