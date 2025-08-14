Drug War: FG Will Not Relent in Strengthening NDLEA, Says Ribadu

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has said that the present administration will not relent in strengthening the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to achieve its role of stamping out the drug trafficking and abuse because of its strategic value to the success of the country’s national security architecture.

The NSA stated this in his remarks at the presentation of 46 new vehicles to strategic commands and formations of NDLEA on Wednesday at the anti-narcotics agency national headquarters in Abuja, during which he commended the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) and his team for their sustained commitment, discipline and energy in transforming the NDLEA into a result-oriented force against one of the most destabilising threats to Nigeria’s national well-being: illicit drugs.

He said: “I commend the Chairman, General Mohamed Buba Marwa, for his discipline, commitment, and transformative leadership. Under his watch, NDLEA has become a result-oriented force addressing the grave threats posed by illicit drugs that undermine our national security, social stability, and public health.

“This event is not just about commissioning vehicles, without the mobility to swiftly reach danger points, intercept traffickers and move resources where they are most needed, our fight is severely constrained. The link between drug trafficking and insecurity is systemic.

“Criminal gangs thrive on drug profits, insurgents and armed groups fund their activities with it. Countless young Nigerians fall victim to addiction, with devastating consequences for families and communities.

“This is why the renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prioritizes drug control as a pillar of our national security strategy. The President’s unwavering support through funding, inter-agency cooperation, and policy alignment has directly enabled today’s milestone.

“These vehicles will be deployed nationwide to amplify NDLEA’s operational presence, strengthen deterrence, and ensure that no trafficker escapes justice. As the lead agency for drug control, arrest, seizure, and investigation and prosecution, NDLEA will continue to receive the full backing of the Office of National Security Adviser, which will also coordinate its efforts with other security and regulatory agencies, including the National Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, NAFDAC.”

He however challenged NDLEA officers to view the commissioning as a call to action: to do more, remain vigilant, act within the law and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

He noted that: “The NDLEA is not only building lives, but also restoring dignity and shaping national policy. In light of the pandemic, this commissioning is a call to action. Use these resources responsibly, act within the law, and remain vigilant.”

In his welcome address, Marwa said the event is symbolic of the continuous effort to reposition the agency as a modern, efficient and respected organization as well as a reflection of the sustained commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to equipping institutions that stand on the front line of the country’s national security and public health.

“To that extent, today’s event is a milestone, as NDLEA is now counted among a distinguished group of security and drug law enforcement agencies around the world that are not only visible in their operations but equally respected and making impacts”, Marwa noted.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his unwavering and strategic support for the agency.

He said: “The procurement of these vehicles was made possible by the fiscal backing of this administration, which continues to demonstrate strong resolve in addressing the root causes of insecurity and social dislocation.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the President has prioritised national stability, institutional reform and the safety of every Nigerian life. That trust motivates us to deliver even more.”

Marwa, while explaining the importance of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking to national security, said “We know from both intelligence and experience that drug abuse and trafficking are central to many security challenges in the country.

“The link is undeniable: kidnapping, armed robbery, insurgency and cult violence are all fuelled by illicit substances. Drug trafficking emboldens perpetrators, strips away moral restraint and replaces hope with recklessness.

“No serious approach to national security can ignore drug control, and this is why we pursue our mandate with focus, determination and the results are there to show.”

He noted that in just two years of President Tinubu’s administration, the NDLEA has achieved significant results.

His words: “We have arrested 40,887 drug offenders, including 45 drug barons leading to the seizure of over 5.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit substances, all recovered from our streets, communities, warehouses, border routes and ports nationwide, with 704.445 hectares of cannabis farms, hidden deep in forests, destroyed.

“We have equally secured the conviction of 8,682 traffickers and kingpins alike, ensured their assets forfeitures to the federal government through the court process, thus sending a clear message that drug crimes attract legal consequences.

“Equally important is the fact that 24,173 drug users have been treated and rehabilitated in our 30 rehab centres located across the country while 8,698 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities aimed at preventing people from going into substance abuse were carried out in schools, worship centres, work places, motor parks, and communities among others within the same period.

“These clearly created a fair balance between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.”

He said the achievements of the past two years reflect both the resilience of the Agency’s personnel and its growing capacity. While noting that the fight against illicit drugs is far from over, the NDLEA boss said the “illicit drug economy continues to evolve, exploiting vulnerable youths, porous borders and sometimes complicit actors. To remain effective, our response must also evolve – with sharper intelligence, stronger community engagement and, critically, improved mobility and logistics.”

On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, commended President Tinubu for making the achievements recorded by the leadership of Marwa at the NDLEA in the past two years possible.

According to him, “Without an understanding President, it would be very difficult to have this type of gathering today. So, my first appreciation goes to him. There is a very, very close nexus between drug trafficking and all the crimes that we have.

“The Chairman has chronicled some of the effects of these illicit drugs. They embolden criminals. And when the thing wears off, then you discover that they are just ordinary mortals like you and I. And that is why attention ought to be given to this fight against illicit drugs. And when I follow NDLEA activities; the arrests, the fights they put on, you know, I’m always very happy. The credit, of course, goes to the leadership by Gen. Marwa.

“This is not your first time of doing this. You have done it elsewhere and you are doing it again. I’m always very pleased.

“And you know, of course, my position when it comes to NDLEA, whenever we are asked to showcase our report card, I’m very quick to say put NDLEA first. This is what you have done. So, I’m happy about what you are doing. And the morale of the staff you are boosting is very important. If there is no morale booster, you can’t get anything done.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa said: “The NDLEA has consistently demonstrated courage, professionalism and resilience in confronting the threats posed by drugs and substance abuse in very challenging circumstances.

“The procurement of these operational vehicles is therefore a significant boost to the agency’s operational response capability and overall effectiveness in the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse. It is my firm belief that this investment will translate to greater deterrent to those who seek to profit from this destructive trade.”

In his goodwill message at the occasion, the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, congratulated President Tinubu for putting the likes of Marwa in positions of leadership in various agencies. He said the event is a testament to Marwa’s leadership style and belief in Nigeria.

“Today marks a remarkable event in our lives. BPP is a worthy partner of NDLEA. The vehicles you see today were thoroughly done through due process. In fact, I am going to say NDLEA, for me, is an example for other agencies of government.

“So, I congratulate the entire management of NDLEA for leading the way. We can testify to you that these vehicles have gone through standardizations and they are meant for fit, for purpose.”

A total of 38 SUVs were distributed to Zonal Commands, Strategic Commands and State Commands across the country while 10 sedan cars were given to 10 directorates.

No fewer than 15 newly promoted Commanders of Narcotics (CN) were decorated with their new rank of Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN) by the NDLEA boss at the end of the ceremony.