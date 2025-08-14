CIoTA, Plateau Govt to Host North Central Transport Conference in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), in collaboration with the Plateau State Government has announced plans to host the 2025 North Central Zonal Transport Conference in Jos, the state capital.

This was disclosed at a press briefing attended by members of CIoTA, the Hon. Commissioner for Transport, media representatives, and other transport stakeholders.

The conference, scheduled to hold from 23rd to 29th August 2025 at the Crispan Hotel, Jos, will focus on the theme: “Transforming Transport Infrastructure for Sustainable Economic Development in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Davou Jatau Gyang, noted that the conference will bring together leaders from all states in the North Central region to brainstorm on solutions to transportation challenges.

He highlighted recent achievements in Plateau’s transport sector under Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, including the revival of rail services after two decades, expansion of air travel with daily flights between Jos and Lagos, and the introduction of the Metro Bus scheme, which has eased commuting for residents.

He also drew attention to improvements in coastal transport services, including deployments to the River Gibi area, and investments in infrastructure that have boosted trade and business activities across the state.

The conference will feature presentations from top industry experts such as former Director at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ibrahim Choji as keynote speaker; Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa; Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Dr. Danjuma Ismaila, and several other leading academics and transport professionals.

Key sub-themes will explore public-private partnerships, innovations in transport technology, financing transportation projects, sustainable transport in alignment with UN SDGs, multi-modal connectivity, and transport infrastructure development in Plateau State.

CIoTA President, Dr. Segun Ochuko Obayendo emphasized that the conference is not merely an academic exercise but a platform to produce practical, measurable, and time-bound recommendations that will drive sustainable growth and improve connectivity across the North Central region.

The week-long programme will conclude with a tour of selected transport and logistics facilities, as well as tourist attractions in Jos.