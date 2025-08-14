Building Collapse: Sanwo-Olu Calls for Tribunal to Tackle Crisis

Segun James

Following the rising cases of building collapse nationwide, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for the urgent establishment of a National Building Tribunal to fast-track the prosecution of offenders in cases of structural failure.

The governor said this was important because professional negligence in the built environment amounts to “a form of social violence.”

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation programme on ‘Incessant Building Collapse in Nigeria’, and the launch of the Lagos Certified Structural Integrity Programme (CSIP) organised by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday in Lagos, the governor said the time had come to move from “reactive responses to proactive strategies” in addressing the persistent tragedy of building collapse across the country.

“The establishment of a National Building Tribunal will ensure swift justice, deter malpractice, and restore public confidence in our building sector,” Sanwo-Olu declared.

“Professional negligence is not just an error; it is a form of social violence. No one should endorse or supervise a project that does not meet safety standards, and institutions must also be bold enough to sanction erring members,” he added.

The governor’s proposal comes against the backdrop of alarming statistics from the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), which recorded more than 180 incidents of building collapse in Nigeria between 2005 and 2022, with Lagos accounting for over 60 percent.

He stressed: “The losses are not only economic, lives have been lost, dreams shattered, and communities traumatised.”

Sanwo-Olu listed the root causes of the problem, including the use of substandard materials, engagement of unqualified professionals, non-adherence to approved building plans, corruption in the permit process, poor supervision, and lack of a maintenance culture.

While outlining measures already implemented in Lagos, such as the review of building codes, compulsory structural integrity testing, building insurance policies, demolition of unsafe structures, and the Certified Accreditors’ Programme, the governor said the responsibility for safety must be shared.

“Government action alone is not enough. Safety is a collective responsibility. Enforcement must be consistent, professional bodies must hold their members accountable, and citizens must report suspicious construction activities,” he urged.

Sanwo-Olu also pressed for a uniform national building code, federal support for training inspectors, a national registry of certified professionals, incentives for compliance, periodic structural audits of older buildings, and curriculum reforms in the built environment to align with modern, ethical, and climate-resilient practices.

“Our goal is clear: no more preventable building collapses in Lagos State. The lives we protect are not mere statistics; they are our sons and daughters, breadwinners, students, and elders, who deserve dignity and safety in the spaces they occupy. Together, we can build not just higher but safer; not just faster but stronger,” he said.

Speaking also, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Gbolahan Oki, urged all stakeholders in Nigeria’s built environment to adopt a culture of safety and strict compliance with building codes, warning that government enforcement alone cannot end building collapses.

Oki said the Sanwo-Olu administration is “repositioning our built environment to be the model for measuring excellence across the country” through policy reforms and innovative enforcement tools.

One of such initiatives, he noted, is the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP), which deploys accredited professionals to monitor projects “from the foundation stage to completion, thereby drastically reducing the risks that lead to building collapse.”

Oki outlined intensified enforcement by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), including identifying and marking illegal structures, monitoring compliance with approvals, and stepping up public sensitisation.

He stressed that synergy among LASPPPA, LASBCA, the Safety Commission, and the Materials Testing Laboratory is now ensuring quality control of construction materials.

“The safety of lives, the protection of investments, and the integrity of our built environment depend on the decisions we make,” he said, urging architects, engineers, landlords, and tenants to prioritise safety without compromise.