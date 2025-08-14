Atalanta CEO to Hold Talks with Lookman in England Amidst Uncertainty 

Kunle Adewale

With uncertainties surrounding Ademola Lookman’s future in the Italian Serie A following the acrimony that his ambition to leave Bergamo this summer transfer window has created, there appears light at the end of the tunnel as Atalanta CEO, Luca Percassi, would be meeting with the Nigerian in England.

According to Sky Italiavia FCInterNews, Percassi is currently in the United Kingdom, officially to negotiate a potential deal for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

However, it has been suggested that Percassi may also be holding private discussions with Lookman amid ongoing transfer tensions.

The Nigerian international has reportedly refused to return to Bergamo, Atalanta’s base in Italy, thereby signaling his clear preference for a move away to Inter Milan. He has already agreed personal terms with the San Siro team.

While details of the proposed meeting between Percassi and Lookman remain unconfirmed, a credible source hinted yesterday that the Atalanta CEO may have either met Lookman in England or somewhere else away from the media spotlight, to directly address the standoff.

The discussions are believed to be focused on finding a mutually agreeable solution that satisfies both Atalanta and Inter, while respecting Lookman’s desire to join the Nerazzurri.

Lookman, who has impressed in his recent stints in Italy, is seen as a key target for Inter Milan as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

His pace, dribbling ability, and versatility in the final third make him a valuable addition for the Italian side, who are seeking reinforcements to compete on multiple fronts in Serie A and European competition.

Meanwhile, the 2024 UEFA Europa League winners have raised their asking fee for Lookman,.

The 27-year-old, who scored 52 goals and provided 25 assists in 118 games for La Dea is adamant his time at Bergamo has come to an end as he attempts to force a move to Inter Milan.

Although Atalanta have insisted that the club have final say in where Lookman will move to this summer and not willing to sell to a rival Serie A side, they may be tempted to accept their €55m asking price on Lookman if Inter Milan matches the fee.