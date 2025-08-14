2027: S’West APC Leaders Unite Behind Tinubu, Recruit Canvassers in 2,000 Wards

Fidelis David in Akure





The South West Zonal Executives Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has concluded plans to recruit Canvassers in all 2,000 electoral wards across all states in the Southwest in preparation for the 2027 presidential election.

The committee stated this yesterday after a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital, to brainstorm and design programmes for President Bola Tinubu’s second term ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The meeting, attended by the six chairmen of the party in the zone and National Executive Council (NEC) members, discussed ways to support the president’s re-election bid.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, South West Zonal Chairman of APC, Isaac Kekemeke, said they met to discuss on how they would recruit canvassers in all wards across all states in the Southwest in preparation for the 2027 presidential election.

He explained that the Canvassers would avail the people at the grassroots and all wards the efforts and results of President Tinubu’s socio-economic policies and programmes for the development of the federation.

Kekemeke explained that the committee had assessed and evaluated the economic policies and various programmes being introduced and implemented by the Tinubu government and discovered that he had done creditably well.

He disclosed that they also based their verdict on the comments and assessments of experts, international organisations and international financial institutions on his performances across different sectors, which were positive.

Kekemeke, who said the zonal executives appraised the performances of the president and came to the conclusion that, despite the challenges being faced by Nigerians, Tinubu had done creditably well.

“Our goal is that the Southwest must do to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu electorally what the Northwest consistently did for the late President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.