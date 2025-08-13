  • Wednesday, 13th August, 2025

Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

* Council observes a minute silence in honour of ex-Agric minister, Audu Ogbeh 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja. 

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is being attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. 

Also attending the meeting are majority of the cabinet ministers. 

The SGF, Akume, had at the commencement of the FEC meeting, announced to council members the demise of former Agriculture Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh. 

Ogbeh, who died last week, served as  Minister of Agriculture during the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Council thereafter observed a minute silence in honour of the departed elder statesman who Akume described as a patriot.

Shortly before the commencement of the FEC meeting, President Tinubu inaugurated Prof. Dakas CJ Dakas as Chairman and Dr Uchenna Eugene as Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. 

Details later…

