Sixteen Inmates Escape Keffi Custodial Centre

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Sixteen inmates of New Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State have escaped the facility after a security breach.

A statement on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, a Deputy Controller of Corrections read: “The Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public of an incident that occurred in the early hours of today 12th August, 2025 at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi (New), Nasarawa State.

“Some inmates breached the security of the facility, and attacked personnel on duty to compromise the situation enabling sixteen (16) inmates to escape custody.

“In the course of containing the situation, five (5) personnel of the Custodial Centre sustained varying degrees of injury, with two currently serious and receiving urgent medical attention at a government health facility. Seven (7) of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured and are now in custody.”

The statement added that: “The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, MFR, mni, has visited the facility and has ordered a thorough investigation into the escape. He said no staff will be spared if found culpable.

“Furthermore, he has directed an immediate search to recapture the fleeing inmates in collaboration with sister security agencies.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to remain calm, vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious movements or sightings of fleeing inmates to the nearest security formation.

“While preliminary investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape, the Service reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to public safety and the security of all custodial facilities nationwide.”