Projects: ‘Oborevwori’s Imprint Equitable, Visible Across Delta’

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has assured all Deltans that the administration of the state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, will continue on the trajectory of fairness and inclusiveness through equitable distribution of its numerous impactful programmes and projects in the true spirit of the M.O.R.E development blueprint.

He said the governor’s commitment to fairness, equity, and balanced development across the state is visible in all 25 local government areas and the three senatorial districts of the stat, ”such that even critics of the administration could not deny Governor Oborevwori’s passion to ensure quality and sustainable development of the state across all the sectors.”

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Asaba yesterday, Aniagwu said that the M.O.R.E agenda was being deliberately and systematically implemented so that no part of the state is left without the government’s visible impact, that is, the 25 local government areas, running through the 10 federal constituencies and the senatorial districts.

“In the last two years, the governor has demonstrated fairness across all geographic and ethnic divides in the state, the commissioner noted, adding that while citizens have the right to make demands, such demands should acknowledge the demonstrable progress already made, and were being made, rather peddle wild claims that suggested that nothing was being done by the government,” he stated.

Aniagwu, who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon; Executive Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Projects and Polices, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, and Executive Assistant on Media, Norbert Chiazor, said that the administration has kept its solemn promise of “delivering more” to the people of Delta State.

In apparent response to recent criticisms from a section of citizens of the Isoko ethnic nationality in the state, he said that such ‘unjustified’ remarks could only have been either politically motivated or made by certain individuals who were not in touch with their communities, and who were therefore ignorant of the laudable levels of development in those communities.

Aniagwu observed that hardly any meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO) under the Oborevwori administration where projects were not duly approved for communities in the Isoko Nation.

He cited the recent approval of the Ogodogo-Ivu Access Road in Okpolo-Enhwe, Isoko South Local Government Area, for N5.1 billion, which is a strategic route leading to major oil facilities.

He listed several other road projects completed or ongoing in the area, including Otekpo Road in Elu, internal roads in Isoko South, the Uzere–Asaba-Ase Bridge, the Isoko Ring Road linking multiple communities, Emede internal roads, the Enuru–Ikuli Access Road, the Uruaka Express Link Road in Emede, the Olomoro–Igbide Road, the Emevor–Orogun Road Phase 1 and ongoing Phase 2, as well as Okpolo-Enhwe Internal Roads Phases 1 and 2.

He also mentioned portions of the reconstructed Ughelli–Asaba expressway that pass through Isoko.

Aniagwu further explained that Isoko remains the only federal constituency in Delta State hosting two state-owned universities, the Southern Delta University, Ozoro, and the Oleh Campus of the Delta State University, which houses the faculties of Law and Engineering.

Under Governor Oborevwori, he said the state has completed the College of Medical Sciences at Southern Delta University, completed the Senate Building and internal roads at the Ozoro campus, established the College of Health Technology in Ovrode, and equipped the General Hospital in Ozoro.

The commissioner added that within just one year of assuming office, the governor had visited Isoko two times to inaugurate projects, underscoring his commitment to the area.

The commissioner appealed to critics to avoid what he described as “dirty politics” as the 2027 election season approaches, warning against attempts to discredit the government for political gain.

He statedd that the administration would not be distracted from its developmental agenda and would continue to carry every part of the state along.

Aniagwu urged residents of Isoko to rejoice when projects are executed elsewhere, just as others rejoice when Isoko benefits, emphasising that the Oborevwori administration will remain fair to all.

He maintained that no local government area is without the footprint of the present administration across key sectors.

On the looming flood threat predicted across the country, Aniagwu disclosed that the state government is already desilting drainages and water channels to mitigate the impact.

Nonetheless, the commissioner passionately appealed to residents to stop dumping refuse into drains and water channels, advising those living in flood-prone areas to relocate to upland areas before the arrival of devastating floods predicted by NIMET.