Ofili Storms to Photo finish in Istvan Gyulai Meeting in Budapest 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili, was at her best last night at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting in Budapest, as she stormed to a photo finish with Jamaican Ashanti Moore in the women’s 200m event.

A one thousandth of a second separated Ashanti and Ofili as the victory was awarded to the Jamaican.

Ofili who raced under the Nigerian flag is subject of nationality switch. Ofili proved once again that irrespective of whatever the decision of the intention to dump Nigeria for Turkey is, she will remain relevant on the track.

Nigerian, shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, got to the podium, winning bronze in the event.

Enekwechi heaved 21.15m to finish third. Joe Kovacs of USA won with 22.33m while New Zealander, Tom Walsh, was second with 21.52m.

The third Nigerian at the Meeting, Samuel Ogazi however finished seventh in the Men’s 400m. He ran 45.85secs in the race won by Zambian Muzala Samukonga (44.11) with Trinidad and Tobago’s Jeremy Richard (44.14) settling for the silver. USA’s Khaleb Mcrae (44.16) won the bronze.

Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson took the men’s 100m in 9.95, while Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Akani Simbine tied for second place in 10.01.

In the women’s 100m, Marie-Josee Ta Lou Smith held off Jamaica’s leading trio by winning in 10.97. Tina Clayton was second in 10.99 ahead of world 200m champion Shericka Jackson (11.00) and multiple world and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (11.07).