NSSF Partners Wamufat Youth Foundation in 7-day Sports Clinic 

Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) in collaboration with Wamufat Youth Community Development Foundation (WYCDF) on Monday kicked off a seven-day Youth Sports Clinic in Ogun State.

The inaugural sports camp which runs from August 10 to 16, 2025, at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Over 600 students and Game Masters from the Southwest states of Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo will be taking part in the camp, which combines sports training, education with mentorship and personal development.

At the opening ceremony heralding the boot camp, sponsor’s representative, Fatimoh Mohammed, said the sporting event aims to empower young people through structured sports activities, values-based coaching, and wellness education as the programme will bring together coaches, games masters, facilitators, and volunteers to instil discipline, teamwork, and healthy living in participants.

The former athlete who won gold for Ogun state at the 1998 Sports Festival, before relocating to the U.S, said the sports camp if her own way of giving back to her root.

She said: “The WYCDF Youth Sports Clinic represents a significant investment in Nigeria’s youth development, offering young people in Ogun State and surrounding areas an opportunity to develop both athletic abilities and essential life skills in a supportive, structured environment.”

She added that the initiative aligns with WYCDF’s broader mission to use sports as a tool for positive change, especially in underserved communities.

“This is not just about games or physical fitness — it’s about building confidence, character, and community,” she added.

President of the NSSF, Olabisi Joseph, commended WYCDF for initiating the programme, assuring that the federation is fully on ground to provide full support to ensure its success. She emphasized that the camp aligns with the International School Sports Federation (ISF) ideals of nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The event was graced by HRH Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, Abepa of Joga, HRH Oba Dapo Jacob, chairman, Agroterra, Abdulrashid Afonja, Ogun state Commissioner of Sports, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, to mention but few.