Niger Gov Attributes Peace In Munya LGA To Tinubu’s Support 

* Inaugurates 5km road

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has attributed the relative peace presently enjoyed by the people in Munya Local Government Area of the state to the support given to security agencies in the performance of their assignments by President Bola Tinubu.

This is just as the governor has inaugurated a five-kilometre road in Sarkinpawa headquarters of the local government area.

The local government had been the epicentre of bandit attacks in the state which had resulted in loss of lives and valuable property of people.

Speaking at the inauguration of the road a few days to the by-election into the vacant House of Assembly seat, Governor Bago appreciated President Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and all heads of security agencies for their collaborative efforts with the state government in tackling the insecurity that had hitherto crippled socio-economic activities in the area.

The governor said the inauguration of the road will help to facilitate movement of goods and services within and outside the state, thereby improving the socio-economic lives of the people and also improve the security of lives and property of the people.

He therefore urged the people to continue to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at the federal and state levels for them to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor said the road inaugurated is part of the 556 km of roads being constructed throughout the state,

explaining that the commencement and completion of the project is a testament to the administration’s unwavering commitment to infrastructural development in the state.

He assured the people that more dividends of democracy will be delivered to them and ask them to come out en -mass to vote for the APC candidate in the state Assembly by-election on Saturday.

Addressing the people, the lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, who applauded the efforts of the governor in the area of Infrastructural development of the state, described the road project as the actualisation of a vision.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fN3J0amE5dndmN3VnogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1755020053153