NCF Trains Journalists on Climate Reporting, Calls For Biodiversity Protection

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), under the Climate Resilience for Critical Sites for Migratory Birds and People along the East Atlantic Flyway (CREAF) project, funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Government, has trained some selected Nigerian Journalists on issues surrounding climate change reporting.

This is as NCF charged the media houses on the need to project solution base reports on biodiversity and wetlands conservation across the country

The workshop themed, ‘Effective Journalism on Conservation and Climate Impacts on Biodiversity and People in Nigeria: Creating A Resilient East Atlantic Flyway (CREAF)’, equipped media professionals with the skills and knowledge to report environmental issues more effectively.

Speaking at the two-day capacity training programme, NCF Director General, Dr. Joseph Onoja maintained that journalists play a pivotal role in reshaping public opinion and influencing policy through accurate and timely reporting.

Onoja, noted that their contributions are more crucial than ever before in building a society that understands the importance of nature, warning that climate change has negatively affected food production in Nigeria.

“We look forward to seeing a new generation of dedicated journalists who will do justice to environmental and wildlife issues, amplifying conversations around their sustainable conservation in Nigeria,” Onoja said.