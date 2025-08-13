NAPTIP, Shippers’ Council Collaborate to Arrest Human Trafficking on Waterways

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) are to commence a collaborative move aimed at combating human trafficking through Nigeria’s waterways and coastal areas

The management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) on Tuesday promised robust cooperation, effective collaboration, and sustained synergy with NAPTIP.

The promise was made during a courtesy visit of the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Bello, to the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Akutah Ukeyima, at the Council’s office in Abuja.

The visit was part of the strategic engagement of the Director General of NAPTIP with critical agencies of government and partners across the country aimed at enhancing inter-agency collaboration in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, the NAPTIP boss, who described the Nigerian Shippers’ Council as a critical partner, disclosed that due to the intense operation heat on traffickers on the land borders by operatives of NAPTIP, some of the traffickers have now resorted to using the waterways to traffic their victims.

She said, “As a maritime regulatory body, the NSC oversees critical gateways to the nation’s trade and transportation systems, gateways that are unfortunately also exploited by traffickers to move victims clandestinely via vessels and other maritime routes.

“The shipping, ports, and logistics sectors can play a pivotal role in early detection, prevention, and reporting of trafficking activities, making collaboration between NAPTIP and NSC not only strategic but essential.

“NAPTIP is proposing to deepen engagement with the maritime sector in the fight against human trafficking, especially in sensitisation for identification of potential trafficking cases along the waterways and timely reporting to relevant authorities.

“We propose a collaboration targeting port workers, shipping agents, freight forwarders, crew members, and other maritime stakeholders to identify and report suspected trafficking activities using NSC’s outreach structures, the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM) platforms, and Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) channels to integrate anti-trafficking awareness.

“Bearing in mind that the fight against human trafficking requires a united, multi-sectoral approach, and that the maritime sector under the regulatory leadership of NSC is a critical partner in closing the trafficking supply chain, NAPTIP expresses its readiness to formalise collaboration through an MoU or agreed action plan for sustained engagement.

“NAPTIP and NSC can strengthen Nigeria’s maritime security, while protecting vulnerable persons from exploitation”, the NAPTIP DG stated.

In his response, the ES/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, described human trafficking as one of the most heinous transnational organized crimes that requires the collective effort of all stakeholders and partners to combat.

According to him, the evolving nature of the crime, coupled with the various dimensions and scope, has made it more dangerous, with attendant consequences on innocent victims.

While acknowledging the achievements of the agency under the watch of the Director General, Binta Adamu Bello, the NSC Boss said, “It is very important that we partner together and fight this menace. This is a kind of crime that does not give a good image to the Country abroad. It leads to other criminal activities.

“The maritime sector is not be left alone in this fight to combat human trafficking in Nigeria. You talked about a stowaway; this is a veritable means of transporting victims to other countries”, he disclosed.

Also speaking, the board member, MMS, Women of Fortune, Hall of Fame Initiative (WoFHoF), Hajia Lami Tumaka, expressed the readiness of the organization to partner with NAPTIP to combat human trafficking in the country.

The high point of the visit was the setting up of an interim inter–agency committee to work out the modality and establish the necessary framework for the new counter trafficking collaboration.