MTN Nigeria Commences 7th mPulse Spelling Bee, with Over ₦40m in Prizes

MTN Nigeria has commenced the seventh edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition, with over ₦40 million in prizes and a renewed focus on regional inclusion through physical competitions across the country.

This year’s competition introduces a new structure that expands access by hosting regional finals in three key cities: Ibadan (South-west), Enugu (South-east and South-south), and Abuja (North-central, North-east, and North-west).

The move underscores MTN’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for young Nigerians aged nine to 15, regardless of location.

The nationwide competition, which began with a practice stage on July 28, is designed to engage thousands of primary and secondary school students in a five-stage contest culminating in a grand finale in Lagos. The top 20 spellers, seven from each of the Ibadan and Enugu zones and six from Abuja, will compete for the national title.

The overall winner will be awarded a ₦5 million educational grant, named the mPulde Face of the Year, and crowned MTN CEO for a Day. Additional prizes include a brand-new laptop and smartphone for the winner, ₦500,000 for the winner’s teacher, and ₦10 million worth of ICT infrastructure for the school.

Speaking at the launch, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, emphasised the competition’s broader impact:

“The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee isn’t just a competition; it’s a platform for young Nigerians to access recognition, leadership opportunities, and academic support.”

Now in its seventh year, the mPulse Spelling Bee has become one of Nigeria’s most impactful youth literacy initiatives, combining digital learning with healthy competition to empower future leaders.

The competition is hosted on the mPulse website, where students can register and participate.