Kebbi ADC Suspends State Working Committee Leadership

Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended some members of its State Working Committee, including its Chairman, Sufiyanu Bala; Deputy Chairman, Junaidu Muhammed Mudi, and Secretary, Hawwa’u Muhammed.

This decision was made after a wide range of meetings and consultations with critical stakeholders of the ADC in Kebbi State.

At a press briefing held yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Jamilu Muhammad, the stakeholders, who are genuine members of the party, unanimously agreed to suspend the aforementioned leaders due to their lack of moral transparency, and accountability.

Muhammad disclosed that the suspended leaders have been accused of taking unilateral decisions without consulting other members of the executive committee.

They have also been accused of poor leadership and administrative inefficiency, which has put the party in crisis and hindered its progress.

Furthermore, the suspended leaders have been accused of questionable use of funds without accountability.

“They have allegedly diverted party funds for personal use, and have failed to provide adequate explanations for their actions,” the party said.

The party strongly condemned the actions of the suspended leaders, stating that they had deviated from the principles and objectives of the ADC. The party has also accused them of lacking the wisdom and technical approach needed to unite and position the party for success.

Following the suspension of the aforementioned leaders, the party has appointed new interim leaders to take over their responsibilities. Abdulrazaq Abubakar Isah Iko has been appointed as the interim chairman of the ADC in Kebbi State, while Adamu Aliyu has been appointed as the new secretary.

The party warned the public to avoid dealing with the suspended executives, stating that they are no longer recognized as leaders of the ADC in Kebbi State.

The ADC has also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies to take necessary action against those engaging in early campaigns contrary to the Electoral Act.

It further emphasized its commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and good governance.

The party also reaffirmed its dedication to the people of Kebbi State, promising to work tirelessly to promote their interests and well-being.

The crisis within the ADC in Kebbi State is a reflection of the broader challenges facing the party at the national level.

The party has been experiencing internal conflicts and power struggles, which have hindered its ability to effectively challenge the ruling party.

Despite these challenges, the ADC remains committed to its mission of promoting democracy, good governance, and economic development in Nigeria. The party has urged its members to remain steadfast and committed to its principles, and has promised to work towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.