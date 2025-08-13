Home-based Eagles “Chelled” out of CHAN 2025

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Home-based Eagles’ campaign at the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) effectively ended yesterday following the 4-0 demolition of Nigeria by Sudan.

Even with a game to go, the Home-based Eagles stand no chance of a comeback to relevance in Group D where Eric Chelle and his wards are at the bottom of the log with no point. They didn’t score any goal after conceding five from the two games.

Chelle’s flaws were exposed as no great tactician. His side created half-chances and lacked precision in crossing and composure in front of goal.

Even when the press was bypassed, they were repeatedly exposed down the flanks.

The Sudanese who are on same four points with defending champions Senegal, now top the Group D with better goals difference. Congo on two points are third on the log.

Abdel Raouf Yagoub struck twice after the break to add to a 2-0 early Leonard Ngenge own goal and Walieldin Khdir’s penalty, capping a ruthless, disciplined display that left Nigeria in quandary. Sadly, Ngenge was also partly culpable for Senegal’s lone goal winner against Nigeria a week earlier.

Surprisingly, it was the Home-based Eagles dominated by NPFL champions Remo Stars that gave the earlier impression of a team with a mission. It however turned “Mission Impossible.”

Sudan, coached by Ghanaian Kwesi Appiah, absorbed the punches and then struck with the evening’s first big twist.

On 22 minutes, Anthony Ijoma thought he had put Nigeria ahead after stealing in behind, only for VAR to rule the effort out for offside. Three minutes later, Sudan punished the reprieve with a freakish opener: Yagoub’s shot cannoned off the post and ricocheted in off the unfortunate Leonard Ngenge in the 25Th minute.

A blow became a body-shot just before the break when Ngenge’s miserable few minutes continued — a handball in the box in the 43rd minute allowed captain Walieldin Khdir to crash home the resulting penalty into the top-right corner a minute later.

Nigeria still had a sniff before half-time when Sikiru Alimi went close twice, glancing wide from a cross and prodding past the post in stoppage time.

Chelle however rolled the dice at the interval with a triple change — Steven Manyo, Jabbar Malik and Vincent Temitope on — in search of a response. Instead, Sudan tightened their grip. Tochukwu’s free-kick flew over in the 52nd minutes and, almost immediately, the Falcons of Jediane pounced again.

Mathematically, the Home-based Eagles are already eliminated from the tournament as even a final day victory over Congo will only guarantee the team three points. It remains doubtful if a win is possible for misfiring Chelle’s men.

Sudan are to take on cup holders Senegal in a top-of-the-table decider where a draw could be enough depending on Congo’s result against Nigeria.