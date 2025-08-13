  • Wednesday, 13th August, 2025

Edun Canvasses Public-Private Sector Synergy to Mobilise Long-term Capital for National Devt

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has underscored the need for public-private sector collaboration in mobilising sustainable, long-term capital for national development. Edun stated this in Abuja when he received a delegation from Lotus Capital Limited, led by its Managing Director, Mrs. Hajara Adeola.

He commended Lotus Capital’s leadership for its effort in promoting non-interest finance in Nigeria, as the meeting explored ways of expanding Nigeria’s non-interest finance sector as a driver of inclusive economic growth.

A statement issued by Director, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said, “Discussions further centred on how initiatives such as a Non-Interest Real Estate Investment Fund, and a regular sovereign Sukuk issuance programme could attract ethical investment into critical infrastructure, boost market liquidity, and widen access to finance for under-served communities.”

The meeting underscored the ministry’s commitment to exploring innovative financing solutions for Nigeria’s economic growth and development, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in driving progress in the non-interest finance sector, the statement said.

