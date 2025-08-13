  • Wednesday, 13th August, 2025

Court Discharges Ibom Air Passenger Amid New Developments

Breaking | 2 hours ago

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has discharged Miss Comfort Emmanson of unruly behaviour and assault charges brought against her by the police.

Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami, on August 11, remanded Emmanson in a correctional centre for allegedly assaulting flight crew onboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Salami discharged Emmason following the withdrawal of the five-count charge brought against her by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oluwabunmi Adeitan, informed the court of new developments warranting the case withdrawal and submitted an application, which the court accepted. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.