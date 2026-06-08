Umahi: FG to Delist Contractors Refusing to Mobilise Without Advance Payment

Minister satisfied with quality of work on Mararaba–Keffi road

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has vowed to weed out road contractors who fail to mobilise to project sites until they receive advance payments, warning that non-performing firms could be delisted from future contracts.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, gave the warning at the weekend during an inspection of the portion of the Mararaba-Keffi road project handled by China Harbour Engineering Company(CHEC), where he also threatened sanctions against ministry officials who fail to enforce construction guidelines.

Umahi said the government would begin reviewing the performance of contractors handling federal road projects, stressing that only firms willing to invest and work while awaiting payments would be retained.

“From next week, we are going to weed out contractors, whether indigenous or foreign, who are not committed. Some of them have as many as 25 contracts awarded before we came on board. If you are not ready to invest while waiting for federal government payments, then you are not part of the progress of this country,” he said.

According to the minister, some contractors have continued to benefit from government projects for decades without demonstrating commitment to timely delivery. “We will remove those contractors who only wait for advance payments before working. Some have been benefiting for over 30 years,” he added.

The minister however noted that JRB commenced work on an intervention project without receiving advance payment after funding challenges delayed progress on a major dual carriageway project.

Umahi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending the era of abandoned and substandard infrastructure projects that have impeded national development over time. He stressed the need for contractors to adhere strictly to approved specifications, contractual obligations, and the ministry’s directives, while maintaining open communication with the ministry on operational challenges.

He further directed the contractor to prioritise the completion of all outstanding sections of the road before commencing additional asphalt works. He noted that several projects across the country had suffered setbacks due to unfinished stretches and emphasised that the Ministry’s priority is the delivery of durable, safe, and fully serviced infrastructure that will serve Nigerians for decades.

The minister also inspected the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road, Section II, being handled by Messrs Infiouest International Ltd. He noted that completion of outstanding works is scheduled for November 12, 2026.

Also speaking during the tour, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Allwell Onyesoh, and the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, alongside the member representing Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency, Jeremiah Sa’idu, described the ongoing road projects as strategic investments.

They noted that the projects were capable of stimulating economic growth, improving connectivity, facilitating trade and commerce, and enhancing national integration.

In his remarks, the Federal Controller of Works, FCT, Mohammed Usman, highlighted the level of commitment demonstrated in the execution of the ongoing projects.

In his briefing, the Managing Director of JRB Construction Company, Mr. Jamilu Ogunbola, disclosed that the company’s participation in the Abuja–Keffi Road project demonstrates the growing capacity of indigenous construction firms to successfully execute complex infrastructure projects, in line with global standards and best practices.