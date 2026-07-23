Building the Future of Justice: The Wike Example

Beyond roads, bridges and other signature projects, the ongoing infrastructure renewal in the Federal Capital Territory is also extending to institutions that shape Nigeria’s future. Among them is the Nigerian Law School, where extensive rehabilitation and modernisation projects are redefining the learning environment for aspiring legal practitioners. In this report, Raheem Akingbolu examines how the infrastructure drive spearheaded by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, is transforming the nation’s foremost institution for legal education

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‎There are moments in the life of an institution when new buildings represent far more than bricks, mortar and concrete. They become symbols of renewed purpose, fresh ambition and a determination to redefine the future. Such a moment unfolded recently at the Nigerian Law School Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, where an impressive array of infrastructure projects transformed what could have been another routine government ceremony into a compelling statement about the future of legal education and judicial development in Nigeria.

‎By the time the day’s engagements ended, ten newly completed staff quarters had been commissioned, the foundation laid for a state-of-the-art 2,500-capacity auditorium, twenty additional housing units approved, and the institution presented with its long-awaited Certificate of Occupancy after decades of operating without one. Earlier in the day, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, had commissioned the new Body of Benchers Office Annex in Abuja, reinforcing an unmistakable message that investment in the legal profession has become an important element of the administration’s institutional reform agenda.

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‎For many observers, however, the significance of the occasion extended beyond the physical projects unveiled. It reflected an uncommon convergence of political will, institutional vision and administrative execution. More importantly, it demonstrated how purposeful leadership can reposition a strategic national institution whose influence reaches every courtroom, law firm and justice institution across the country.

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‎The Nigerian Law School occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s democratic architecture. Every lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar must first pass through its classrooms. It is where academic knowledge is refined into professional competence and where the ethical foundations of legal practice are strengthened. Any meaningful investment in the institution, therefore, transcends physical development; it becomes an investment in the quality of justice, governance, and the rule of law itself.

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‎That understanding shaped the interventions unveiled in Bwari.

‎Speaking through Senator Akume, President Tinubu situated the projects within the broader objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising that no nation can aspire to build a world-class justice system while neglecting the institutions responsible for producing its legal professionals. Providing quality accommodation for lecturers and administrators, expanding learning facilities, and modernising institutional infrastructure, he argued, are strategic investments in Nigeria’s democratic future rather than routine construction projects.

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‎The president’s position reflects an increasingly visible policy direction. Across the Federal Capital Territory, major roads, bridges, public schools, healthcare facilities and institutional infrastructure are being delivered at an unprecedented pace under the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike. Beyond Abuja, similar investments in highways, rail, education and healthcare are redefining public infrastructure across the federation, signalling an administration that increasingly views infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth and institutional renewal rather than simply a measure of physical development.

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‎Nowhere was that philosophy more evident than at the Nigerian Law School.

‎For the Director-General, Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote, the projects represented the practical fulfilment of an ambitious agenda she has consistently championed since assuming office. Anchored on what she describes as an “Infrastructural Rebirth”, her vision seeks not merely to renovate ageing facilities but to reposition the institution for the demands of twenty-first century legal education through improved infrastructure, enhanced staff welfare and comprehensive digitisation.

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‎Vision, however, requires partnership to become a reality. That partnership came through the Federal Capital Territory Administration under Wike, whose tenure has become synonymous with rapid project execution and visible results. Rather than offering routine assurances, the Minister responded with practical interventions that are already reshaping the institution’s landscape.

The commissioning of ten fully furnished four-bedroom staff quarters formed only one part of a broader development programme that includes two 300-bed student hostels, the planned 3,000-seat auditorium, additional residential accommodation and support for the digitisation of academic and administrative operations.

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‎Perhaps the most symbolic achievement was the presentation of the Nigerian Law School’s Certificate of Occupancy. For decades, the country’s foremost institution for vocational legal education operated without one of the most important legal instruments governing land ownership. Resolving that anomaly not only strengthens the institution administratively but also carries fitting symbolism for an institution entrusted with teaching and defending the law.

‎Throughout the ceremony, appreciation for these interventions was unmistakable.

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‎In her welcome address, Dr. Odusote described the projects as timely and transformative, observing that they would significantly improve staff welfare while reducing accommodation shortages that have challenged the institution for years. She paid glowing tribute to President Tinubu for sustaining investments in legal education and commended Wike for what she described as visionary leadership and unprecedented commitment to the Nigerian Law School.

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‎Her remarks reflected the mood across the campus.

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‎Away from the official podium, lecturers, administrators and other members of staff openly acknowledged what the interventions would mean for their daily lives and professional responsibilities. Decent accommodation, functional facilities and improved infrastructure are increasingly recognised as essential ingredients in attracting and retaining experienced professionals within public institutions at a time when many continue to seek opportunities elsewhere.

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‎The Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, echoed similar sentiments, describing the interventions as invaluable contributions to legal education. Every improvement made to the Nigerian Law School, he observed, ultimately strengthens Nigeria’s justice sector because every lawyer who appears before the nation’s courts begins professional training within its walls.

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‎Wike’s response was characteristically decisive. Beyond commissioning the completed projects, he announced presidential approval for twenty additional housing units and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the institution’s digitisation agenda while ensuring that ongoing student hostel projects are completed on schedule.

‎Those commitments resonated because they addressed longstanding institutional challenges rather than temporary concerns. Accommodation deficits, ageing infrastructure and growing pressure on facilities have remained recurring issues for years. The interventions therefore represent enduring solutions rather than symbolic gestures.

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‎The events in Bwari also echoed another significant ceremony held earlier the same day. Commissioning the new Body of Benchers Office Annex, President Tinubu rejected suggestions that Executive investment in judicial infrastructure could compromise institutional independence. Rather, he insisted, it remains the constitutional responsibility of government to provide the environment within which justice can flourish efficiently and independently.

‎That perspective provides important context for the Nigerian Law School projects. Buildings alone can not strengthen the rule of law, but institutions responsible for training legal professionals require facilities capable of supporting excellence. Comfortable accommodation encourages scholarships. Modern classrooms improve learning. Digital systems prepare lawyers for an increasingly technology-driven legal profession.

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‎Perhaps the greatest lesson from Bwari lies in the value of purposeful collaboration.

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‎Dr Odusote brought institutional vision. Wike supplied political will, administrative speed, and implementation. President Tinubu provided policy direction and sustained government support. Together, those elements produced tangible outcomes that many public institutions continue to struggle to achieve.

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‎Ultimately, the significance of the projects extends beyond construction.

‎Roads connect places. Institutions shape nations. Every investment in the Nigerian Law School strengthens the quality of lawyers who will defend rights, interpret laws, advise businesses, resolve disputes, and sustain democratic governance for decades to come.

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‎For Wike, the projects further reinforce a growing reputation for translating policy into visible development.

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‎To Dr. Odusote, they represent a defining milestone in her determination to reposition Nigeria’s foremost legal training institution. For President Tinubu, they illustrate how the Renewed Hope Agenda is steadily extending beyond economic reforms into strategic investments that strengthen national institutions.

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‎Long after the applause fades and the ceremonies become history, the true measure of success will not be the number of buildings commissioned. It will be found in the calibre of lawyers produced, the confidence inspired by stronger institutions and the quality of justice delivered to Nigerians.

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If the momentum generated in Bwari is sustained, the day may well be remembered not simply for the infrastructure unveiled but for the future it helped to build.