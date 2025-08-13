Black+ Decker Partners NHA to grow market share of home appliances in Nigeria

Stanley Black & Decker has officially unveiled its partnership with Naija Home Automation (NHA), in a drive seen at deepening the company’s market share of Nigeria’s equipment and home appliances.

Speaking at the conference, the director, commercial, marketing and strategy, Middle East and Africa for Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Umair Shahzad said, “As a part of our international expansion strategy, we are looking at Africa as the gateway of opportunities for us. We are setting some good foundations in East Africa and we are getting now into West Africa as well.”

According to him, the company identified NHA as the right distributor to bring its product offerings closer to the Nigerian market and consumers. He disclosed that Stanley Black & Decker also wants to be vocal and present across the African market by leveraging local partnerships.

“Our brands have been available, we’ve been present but at the same time, we’ve not been consistent. So, the idea is to partner with the right distributors and be available in terms of our product offerings to the market,” Shahzad said.

Group Director, VSN Group of Naija Home Automation, Sunil Kumar, said the 14 months old marketing firm has been able to penetrate over 200 stores with the Black & Decker products in Nigeria, and is also looking at growing its market penetration.