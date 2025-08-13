Access Bank Deepens Africa–Caribbean Trade Links at ACTIF 2025

Nume Ekeghe





Access Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to strengthening Africa–Caribbean economic ties through active engagement at the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) 2025, held recently in Grenada.

The forum drew influential leaders, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell; St. Kitts & Nevis Prime Minister, Terrence Drew; Access Holdings Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; incoming Afreximbank President, George Elombi; outgoing President, Prof. Benedict Oramah; and Executive Vice President, Kanayo Awani.

Access Bank, in a statement, noted that its CEO for Caribbean Expansion, Sunmbo Olatunji, delivered a keynote address titled “AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment: From Vision to Reality”, emphasising the bank’s role in driving trade, investment, and financial integration between Africa and the Caribbean.

“Our vision is to be more than just a financial institution; we aspire to serve as a bridge connecting the vast potential of Africa and the Caribbean,” Olatunji said, highlighting opportunities in tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital trade.

Aig-Imoukhuede, participated in high-level dialogues on advancing sustainable partnerships across emerging markets. The Bank’s presence at ACTIF 2025 reflects its ongoing Caribbean expansion, underpinned by a strategic alliance with Afreximbank to boost trade finance, capacity building, and tailored financial solutions for regional markets.

ACTIF 2025 served as a platform for policymakers, business leaders, and development partners to advance conversations on trade facilitation, investment flows, and cultural exchange between the two regions, further cementing the growing synergy between Africa and the Caribbean.