Yari Heads APC National Campaign Council for Taraba By-election 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a National Campaign Council for the August 16 Karim 1 Taraba State Assembly constituency by-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 16 for the conduct of State Assembly and National Assembly by-elections.

The council has the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, as its chairman, while Hajia Imaan Sulaimon-Ibrahim, Senator Orji Kaku, Senator Sani Musa, Senator Kaka Sheu and Senator Jimmy Kuta were all appointed as co-chair men.

The National Vice-Chairman North-east, Mustapha Saliu and Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, in a notice jointly signed and issued Tuesday revealed that Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed would serve as the secretary of the council.

The notice read: “Ahead of the August 16 Karim 1 Taraba State Assembly constituency by-election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the underlisted as members of the party’s National Campaign Council (NCO).”

Other members of the campaign council are: Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, Hon. Mark Useni, Senator Idiat Oluranti, Senator Marafa Abba, former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame and the Minister of State, Labour, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, among others.